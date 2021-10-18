A prosecutor in the Office of the Attorney General, who is a former elected AG himself, did not disclose to the OAG that he continues to work as counsel for at least one criminal defendant.

Leonardo Rapadas was retained by Richard Lai as his defense attorney since Lai first appeared in a New York federal court on charges including felony wire fraud conspiracy in 2017.

Lai eventually pleaded guilty to receiving more than $850,000 in bribes while he was head of the Guam Football Association. He exchanged the money for his influence in the Asian Football Confederation as part of advancing the agenda of the faction of the confederation that bribed him, the Justice Department stated.

But Rapadas continues to represent Lai in post-plea proceedings – even after he was employed by the OAG. The most recent motion he filed as Lai's counsel was on July 27, when he successfully petitioned the court to allow Lai to travel to Palau for a "brother bonding trip."

Based on the latest staffing report published by the OAG, Rapadas earns $143,312 in salary and benefits as an assistant attorney general in the prosecution division.

Local law restricts when and how government-employed attorneys engage in outside legal work. For instance, neither the attorney general nor any employee in the attorney general's office can have "outside employment which shall conflict with (the) duties" of their government job.

According to Title 5, Chapter 30 of the Guam Code Annotated, government attorneys can only practice law outside of GovGuam when they are:

• an active-duty or reserve member of the U.S. Armed Forces or a part of a state or territorial guard;

• performing teaching or training that is approved by the attorney general or department head; or

• performing a pro bono service.

While pro bono may be understood to mean "for free," it is used with a charitable context in the legal profession.

"Model Rule 6.1 states that lawyers should aspire to render – without fee – at least 50 hours of pro bono publico legal services per year, with an emphasis that these services be provided to people of limited means or nonprofit organizations that serve the poor," the American Bar Association's standing committee on pro bono and public service wrote in an online guide. "The rule recognizes that only lawyers have the special skills and knowledge needed to secure access to justice for low-income people, whose enormous unmet legal needs are well-documented."

Lai consented to a forfeiture of at least $870,000 in the case in which he was represented by Rapadas. According to a schedule of payment outlined in an April 2017 judicial order, full payment of restitution should have been made "within 12 months of the date of his agreement with the government."

OAG 'looking into' matter

According to Carlina Caharfauros, OAG spokesperson, Attorney General Leevin Camacho "was not aware" of Rapadas' outside work as a defense attorney while simultaneously being employed as a prosecutor.

"Guam law prohibits government attorneys from practicing law outside their offices except in limited circumstances. The OAG will look into the matter," she told The Guam Daily Post.

When reached by phone, Rapadas declined to provide a comment but committed to giving an interview about his continued involvement in the case at a later date.