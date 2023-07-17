AG: UOG could be investigated over resolution passed by board

The University of Guam may be subject to a criminal investigation by the Office of the Attorney General over a resolution passed by the board last month.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Douglas Moylan wrote a letter to UOG President Thomas Krise and Liza Provido, the chair of the UOG board of regents, because of a complaint filed by the university and its management regarding a resolution passed by the board on June 6.

The resolution, No. 23-20, indemnifies, or covers payment for, UOG officials charged criminally who act in "good faith."

Moylan stated the passage of the resolution was in violation of Guam law and cited several provisions that prohibit its passage and implementation, especially for any "expenditures of government funds to such end."

"Our office is concerned why UOG decided to pass this type of resolution that interferes with the people of Guam's ability to maintain its fiscal responsibility, and is so clearly not authorized by any laws," stated Moylan.

He requested the UOG board meet to rescind the resolution.

While Moylan added his office is prepared to meet about the issue, he provided notice that any attempts to follow through on payments related to the resolution "may prompt criminal investigation into the appropriateness of any certifying officers or other government officials improperly expending government funds."

"To that end, we request you confirm whether any moneys have been paid, who they were paid to, in what amounts and what steps are now being taken by UOG to immediately cover such illegal payments," Moylan wrote.

The Guam Daily Post contacted UOG seeking comment on Moylan's letter, but didn't receive a response as of press time Sunday. Moylan said UOG had received the letter.

'No message'

On Thursday, private attorney Michael Phillips told the Post Moylan's recent indictment of seven government officials, along with the letter to UOG, "sends no message."

"There's not a single government ... employee that's watching these indictments that understands what they're supposed to do," said Phillips.

The attorney, who has been legal counsel to both government agencies and employees and represented residents pursuing legal action against the government, asserted that nobody is perfect within their jobs.

"I have not met anybody that has done every single thing they're supposed to do within their job function. ... Those people don't exist because those jobs don't exist," he added.

According to Phillips, "we can continue to pretend" the indicting of government officials is being hard on crime.

"It has amazing consequences. I still ask if those are the only cases," Phillips said. "It doesn't send a message. It's a shame, but it also tells me they've run out of cases ... because there are a lot of cases that could be brought up."