Attorneys general from across the nation, to include Guam's Attorney General Leevin Camacho, are urging the telecommunications industry to help consumers who are struggling financially as a result of COVID-19 and in calling upon the FCC for support.

The FCC is leading the initiative to Keep Americans Connected. GTA Teleguam is included on the list of the telecommunication's companies that pledged last month to delay disconnection of services, among other things, for 60 days.

“We are asking the FCC and local telecom companies to keep essential lines of communication open for our people,” said Attorney General Camacho. “As we stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is now more important than ever for our community to have phone and internet access that we depend on to connect with family, school and work.”

On March 13, 2020, the FCC announced that many companies had pledged for 60 days to (1) not terminate service to residential or small business customers for nonpayment; (2) waive late fees; (3) open Wi-Fi hotspots to anyone who needs them. In the letter to the FCC, the attorneys general ask that telecom companies:

• Extend the pledge for an additional 90 days through August 11, 2020,

• Use fair and reasonable payment plans,

• Reconnect previously disconnected customers,

• Expand data caps; and

• Educate their customers on the COVID-19 related services they are providing and about COVID-19 related scams.

Attorney General Camacho is joined a group of 27 AGs in the request. Among those who signed this letter were attorneys general from North Carolina, Tennessee, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Visit the FCC site for more: https://www.fcc.gov/keep-americans-connected.