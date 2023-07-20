Attorney General Douglas Moylan issued an opinion that a vetoed bill allowing a private school to be converted into a government-funded charter school doesn't violate the First Amendment.

Moylan sent the legal opinion to Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sen. Chris Barnett of the 37th Guam Legislature regarding Bill 62-37, a measure introduced by Barnett.

Bill 62 was passed by the Legislature in session earlier this month with the goal of allowing local private schools, including religious schools, to apply to become government-subsidized charter schools. It was vetoed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on the grounds that it "violated the First Amendment and the Guam Bill of Rights, opening the government of Guam to potential lawsuits."

Barnett disagreed and told The Guam Daily Post he would seek an override of the veto.

Moylan's legal opinion contradicts the governor's statement.

"There exists no legal impediment, including our First Amendment ... from allowing the Guam Legislature to move forward (with Bill 62)," the attorney general said.

Moylan cited several precedent cases he said show the government can't disqualify religious organizations.

In vetoing the measure, Leon Guerrero said she disagreed with the interpretation of those cases, which also were cited by Barnett because they authorized government assistance in the form of tuition assistance, scholarships or grants.

Moylan said the government has a duty to provide basic needs, such as health care, and often uses private organizations to work toward achieving that goal. Moylan stated there are many faith-based organizations that receive money from the government of Guam.

"These include grants given to Catholic Social Service to run a homeless shelter and soup kitchen. Other faith-based entities run drug-treatment centers receiving government money," added Moylan.

The attorney general said he thinks Bill 62 may be effective.

"In light of the numerous problems facing our public education community and the government of Guam's duties under the Every Child Is Entitled to an Adequate Public Education Act, (Bill) 62-37 provides a potentially effective way that our government can comply with this act for our children, by creating effective options for our government and not substantially disrupting our public school children's upcoming school year," Moylan stated.