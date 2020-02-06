AG: VINE will help victims stay updated on court cases

The Office of the Attorney General has launched a notification website and app to help victims to keep tabs on criminal cases.

The Victim Information and Notification Everyday system, or VINE, is a confidential web-based system that notifies victims about court orders, hearings and other events as defendants go through the court system.

"Victims can use VINE to receive automated phone calls, emails or text message notifications in many languages, including English, Chuukese, Ilocano, Tagalog, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin and Russian. VINE also features a comprehensive listing of service providers that offer resources like counseling, healthcare, shelter and legal advocacy," a press release stated.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho invited media to see a demonstration of the system during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Officials were able to see the court history, status and upcoming events for a test individual by typing their name.

However, the system does not update in real time.

"What will happen is our advocates, prosecutor or staff will be in court, something will happen, they will come back, they will input and then it will be uploaded to the VINE system," Camacho said. "One thing we did want to make sure we did provide for is when a court orders a defendant ... released or confined. Once that has been ordered by the court, our advocates can call but they also input it as an entry and then the victim will receive notification through the method they've selected."

While the system supplements the work done by victim advocates, there are other limitations that Camacho said he wanted to make clear. VINE is not interfaced with the federal system at this time. Moreover, VINE only involves open adult cases.

"If there are closed cases, if they're expunged cases, if they're juvenile cases, it will not show up in VINE. VINE only is a way to conveniently provide victims information that is already publicly available," Camacho said.

The AG is also looking at ways to interface with the Department of Corrections and police.

"Right now, we are trying to do one thing very well," he added.

Individuals can get more information on VINE, including how to register, at http://oagguam.org/vine/