The Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Attorney General has asked a Superior Court judge to order Pacific Tiny Homes and its owner, Paul Sablan, to cease operations.

The AG’s office stated in a news release issued Thursday that it wants the court to issue a temporary restraining order against the company for continuing to advertise and offer container homes without a business license or a contractor’s license.

A civil complaint was filed against the company and its owner earlier this month, alleging Sablan and his company were engaging in unlicensed and deceptive business practices.

“The CPD has received numerous calls from consumers since the initial complaint, including one from a consumer who paid $25,000 for a container home and an additional $4,750 to connect the power, water and drainage system within her unit,” the AG’s stated. “The defendants delivered a home in May 2022 that did not have a sink or toilet installed in the bathroom. To date, the defendants have failed to connect the consumer’s utilities and have failed to install a sink and toilet as promised.”

The Guam Daily Post reached out to Sablan, but he declined to comment, stating that his attorney is working with the AG’s office on the case.

“The recent news stories about tiny homes have created a lot of interest about the buying process,” the company stated July 7 in a social media post asking followers to visit its website. “You'll be able to see many pictures, floor plans, and prices clearly stated. As part of our buying process, every cost and projected time of completion is clearly stated. We do have a contract with all these items clearly printed in black and white. If any client wants to make changes to their tiny home, are open to discussing anything we can do to make it suit the customer, even if it means making the project smaller or bigger. Thank You, and we look forward to helping more people get into affordable housing soon.”

Earlier this month, Patricia Duenas, 76, told the Post the company allegedly swindled her out of $20,000 and a 30-year dream to build a home on her Dededo land.

She said her dealings with Pacific Tiny Homes occurred in January 2021.