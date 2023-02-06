AG wants K-9 breeding program

Attorney General Douglas Moylan is looking at investing funds received from settled opioid lawsuits to breed drug detection dogs.

The Opioid Recovery Advisory Council is tentatively scheduled to meet Feb. 14. Moylan, who serves as chair, is expecting to present "an aggressive agenda" to the council.

One of the initiatives Moylan would like to introduce involves using funds received from opioid-related settlements not only to bring more dogs in for law enforcement agencies, but to start breeding them on island, thus reducing future costs.

"There's people on Guam that can actually teach these puppies how to start being drug detection dogs in order to cut down the cost. That is very expensive, to bring them in from the states," Moylan said, adding he intends to bring in 18 dogs.

The AG said 12 dogs will be for Guam Customs and Quarantine, four will go to the Guam Police Department and two will be assigned to the Guam Department of Corrections.

Moylan's dog of choice: Belgian Malinois, after learning from agencies that the dog would be the best breed for methamphetamine detection.

As far as beginning the breeding program, he said he feels it is "totally doable."

"We got experts on Guam from the Guam Police Department and the Guam Customs. They've got the people that were already certified and trained to handle the dogs and they can train other people on Guam. We've got the breeder expertise available now. All we need is the money," Moylan told The Guam Daily Post.

The breeding program will ultimately be used to crack down on drug distribution networks, Moylan said, and the AG envisions other government agencies such as the Port Authority of Guam and Guam International Airport Authority will be able to make use of the dogs.

"All these places where meth is known to be coming in," he said. "To better detect and fight the distribution network."

In addition to the breeding program, Moylan said he plans to introduce other items to the Opioid Recovery Advisory Council this month, including expanding the resident treatment program at DOC.

The funds Moylan earmarked total $2.9 million, he said.