Nicholas Moore has been warned that unauthorized trips outside of his residence could get him taken off electronic monitoring and sent back to jail.

Moore 23, along with Eric Benjamin Salone, 27, appeared Tuesday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino.

The pair are charged in connection with a 2020 drive-by shooting in Agana Heights that sent one man to the hospital. Moore is charged in two other cases, including the disappearance and alleged murder of Michael Castro, and allegedly having sexual relations with a minor who was under 16 around December 2016 and January 2017.

Assistant Attorney General Jeremiah Luther told the court prosecutors want his pretrial release revoked in his sex assault case after Adult Probation Services noted Moore violated the court’s order.

Adult Probation Services told the court Moore allegedly failed to abide by the conditions under the electronic monitoring program.

“It wasn’t a complete misunderstanding,” said Moore, when asked what he did not understand about the program. “I had a made a request to be able to attend my medical appointments and the pharmacy that my medication was sent to was the pharmacy directly across the street from my medical office. I realize my probation officer had to write that up. So that is where I faltered at. From my understanding, my medical appointment was allowed.”

Adult Probation Services noted that Moore had been warned in the past for making unauthorized stops outside of his residence.

“Continue to do that, Mr. Moore, and we might have to take you off the electronic monitoring program,” said Judge Tolentino.

Moore’s trial in the sex assault case was vacated, as he is set to go to trial this summer in the drive-by shooting case.

Moore and Salone, a Navy sailor, have since pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and terrorizing, along with illegal weapons possession charges, in connection to the Agana Heights shooting.

The defendants will go to trial separately.

Moore’s shooting trial is set to begin June 15.

“There will be a lot of witnesses, according to the police report,” said defense attorney David Lujan, who told the court trial could take up to three weeks.