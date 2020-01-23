AG wants to bring Pugua case to Supreme Court

Attorney General Leevin Camacho wants the Supreme Court of Guam to reinstate felony animal abuse charges against Gerald Wayne Cruz II.

AG Leevin Taitano Camacho’s office filed a brief with the higher court on Wednesday, Jan. 22, saying the Superior Court of Guam was mistaken when it dismissed felony animal abuse charges against Cruz.

“It is unacceptable for anyone to shoot, beat, poison or kill an animal,” Camacho stated.

Cruz allegedly used a .22 caliber rifle to shoot Pugua and the cat.

“It is a felony crime under Guam law to cause serious physical injury to, or to cruelly cause the death of, an animal,” the press release from the Office of the Attorney General states.

Assistant Attorney General Alysa Draper-Dehart and Senior Law Clerk Jessica Lee are assisting in the matter for the OAG.

The OAG, in the brief filed at the Supreme Court, argues the animal abuse law makes it a felony to cause serious physical injury to an animal, even in cases where the animal dies. The OAG also points out that the Legislature made it a felony to cause serious physical injury to an animal in order to strengthen the punishment for animal abuse. The OAG has asked the Supreme Court to reinstate the felony animal abuse charges.

Cruz was initially charged with cruelly causing Pugua’s death but the trial court dismissed those charges, saying even if Cruz did shoot Pugua and the cat, he did not do so in a cruel manner. The trial court held that it was “difficult to think of a less cruel way to kill an animal than by death by gunshot.”

The OAG then charged Cruz with felony animal abuse alleging that he caused serious physical injury to Pugua based on evidence that Pugua likely suffered excruciating pain before he died. The trial court again dismissed the charges, holding that the OAG could not charge Cruz with causing serious physical injury to the animals because the animals died.

Local animal cruelty laws

Sen. Sabina Perez introduced Bill 185-35 in July to address gaps in local animal cruelty laws.

The bill was referred by the Rules Committee in October to the Committee on Health and Tourism, Historic Preservation, Land, and Justice. Sen. Therese Terlaje is the chairwoman of that committee. According to her staff, the bill had been scheduled for a public hearing but was pushed back at Perez's request.