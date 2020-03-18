The Office of the Attorney General is warning of a Social Security scam targeting Guam residents.

"Residents should be on high alert for another wave of scams that are circulating locally," the attorney general's office stated in a release. "This morning, the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Attorney General received at least 10 separate reports of fraudulent phone calls from people claiming to be employed with or by the Social Security Administration."

The scammers call using four or five different spoofed phone numbers, with the most commonly used number being 217-717-2798.

Variations of the scam have been reported, according to the AG's office. In some cases, scammers have the Social Security numbers of local consumers and are requesting banking information.

In other reports, scammers had the last four digits of the Social Security numbers and wanted consumers to move money out of their banking accounts, according to the AG's office.

"Residents are urged not to entertain any variations of these phone calls and are advised to immediately hang up. Do not provide personal or banking information to anyone or move funds in or out of any account. The Social Security Administration will only contact you if you request contact or have ongoing business with them (https://faq.ssa.gov/en-us/Topic/article/KA-10018)," the AG stated.

Concerned residents can email the Consumer Protection Division at consumerprotection@oagguam.org or call at 475-3324, ext. 3300.