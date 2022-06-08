A man who was on the run from authorities in Washington on child molestation charges was caught hiding in Guam.

Aichy Sairin fled the state to evade law enforcement by traveling to the island last year, according to the Guam Attorney General.

The AG worked with Washington State’s Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and the Honolulu Police Department to extradite Sairin on May 3.

He is being held in the Clark County, Washington on three charges of child molestation as first-degree felonies.

Sairin is scheduled to answer to the allegations in court on May 16.

The AG’s office noted that Clark County covered the costs for their investigators to bring Sairin to Hawaii before he was eventually taken to Washington.