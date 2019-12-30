The Office of the Attorney General of Guam is currently reviewing the latest audit from the Office of Public Accountability, which found the Consolidated Commission on Utilities broke the Open Government Law.

"We share the public’s interest in ensuring that laws are followed," the release from Attorney General Leevin Camacho's office stated.

"However, violation of the Open Government Law is not enough to secure a criminal conviction; we are required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that there was an intention to break the law."

The AG will determine available remedies, including civil, criminal or administrative action, but warns that a simple violation of law is not enough to secure a conviction.

The AG suffered a recent loss in the Open Government Law case against former commissioners of the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority. All commissioners were either acquitted after trial or had their charges dismissed as a result of the trial.

The defending attorneys argued, in part, that their clients were following the advice of legal counsel when they committed the allegedly offending actions.

"As illustrated in a recent criminal case, it is a challenge to prove intent when actions are taken either in the presence of or under the guidance of legal counsel," the release added.

The OPA determined that the CCU violated law by discussing salaries behind closed doors, during executive session, and that no formal performance evaluations of the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority managers had taken place. The audit also found issues with the former GWA chief financial officer's employment and other concerns.

The AG already determined that the CCU violated the Open Government Law after media reported on pay raises that were discussed in executive session in November 2018.

But as CCU Commissioner Simon Sanchez stated in one of the meetings that followed the pay raise controversy, the CCU was given prior legal advice that executive session discussion on pay raises was proper, and that the CCU did not purposely act to violate law.

However, as the Post reported, the CCU also received advice in years prior that executive session salary discussions were barred by law.

Regarding the latest AG release, in light of the opinion on the November 2018 meeting, AG spokeswoman Carlina Charfauros said "there are additional findings in the OPA audit that the AG has to review and decide on."

The OPA audit went beyond the November 2018 session and also reviewed executive sessions from Oct. 1, 2014, through Sept. 30, 2019.

The OPA also forwarded its concerns with the former GWA finance chief to the AG.

There are more audits potentially coming as the AG asked the OPA to review potential violations of Open Government Law related to employee compensation.

The OPA analyzed the staffing patterns of 16 autonomous agencies from Oct. 1, 2014, to Sept. 30, 2019.

GPA, GWA and the Port Authority of Guam were the agencies with the highest number of employee salary adjustments, so the audit was focused on these three agencies. Reports for other agencies will be issued in a separate report, according to the OPA.