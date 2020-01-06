AG: We went after kingpins of prison contraband

Seven of the 13 defendants in a major prison contraband scheme uncovered at the Department of Corrections were spared jail time, as the Office of the Attorney General built up its case against two of the apparent masterminds involved.

Each defendant cut a deal with the government over the past two years.

The case, which involved drugs and other contraband being smuggled into DOC, first unfolded in 2017.

Among those who didn’t have to spend any time in prison are four former DOC officers.

"The charges that the defendants pleaded guilty to have consequences that go beyond the threat of jail time. The charges, and subsequent convictions, include removal from government employment," said Attorney General Leevin Taitano Camacho.

The prosecution said it had built cases against the most culpable defendants – Shawn Paul Johnson and Bruno Simmons – with the cooperation of the other defendants.

Johnson got an eight-year sentence, while Simmons was sentenced to three years in prison. Both were maximum security inmates at the time of the contraband investigation.

"As a result of the co-defendants all agreeing to testify against Johnson and Simmons, those two most culpable defendants entered into plea agreements that required they serve jail time," he said. "Many of the plea agreements called for a sentencing range. Based on the cooperation of these defendants, prosecution recommended suspended sentences. The court was not required to follow prosecution's recommendation. However, based on the characteristics of each defendant, the court exercised its discretion and imposed suspended sentences."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declined to comment on the outcome of the case, so far.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes told the Post, "If lady justice took its course and the process was followed, whatever recommendations, whatever evidence presented was probably what the negotiations were that came into place today. I can't take away from what the judicial system does and if we need to look at laws to further strengthen and prosecute those who have done wrong, then that is something we can visit."

One defendant died, one still on the lam

Former DOC Lt. Jeffrey Limo and former DOC officers Frankie Rosalin and Gerry Hocog all got suspended prison sentences with credit for time served after each one of them pleaded guilty to official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

Former DOC officer Edward Crisostomo was spared jail time, too, after he pleaded guilty to receiving bribes as a third-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Former DOC officer Fermin Maratita pleaded guilty in November 2017 to receiving bribes and possessing methamphetamine, while former corrections officer Jerome San Nicolas is scheduled to plead guilty in Superior Court today.

Roxanne Hocog got a five-year suspended prison sentence and credit for time served after she pleaded guilty, in three separate cases, to charges of conspiracy to give bribes, delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Ronald Meno, who pleaded guilty to two counts of giving bribes as a third-degree felony, got a three-year suspended prison sentence with credit for time served.

Rosalina Hocog also got a suspended prison sentence after she pleaded to destruction of evidence.

Paul Lynwood Johnson's case was dismissed after it was said during a court hearing in 2019 that he’d died.

An active warrant remains in place for defendant Liana Cabrera.