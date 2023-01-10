The Office of the Attorney General has told defense attorneys that any unaccepted plea offers sent under the last administration have been withdrawn.

On Monday morning, Melissa Fuppul, a defendant facing murder charges connected to the death of her newborn daughter, appeared in the Superior Court of Guam.

Fuppul stands accused of giving birth to her newborn daughter before placing the newborn inside a plastic bag within a tote bag and hitchhiking to Guam Regional Medical City with the child, Post files state.

At Monday's hearing in the case, which has been in the pretrial stage since 2018, Fuppul's attorney, Curtis Van de veld, revealed that he received an email from the OAG that “all offers that have not been formally accepted have been withdrawn.”

“I guess we're back to square one,” Van de veld added.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Schuck said the office, under newly elected AG Douglas Moylan, will be changing how they do plea negotiations.

Van de veld, in the next hearing for another of his clients, Justin Quenga, referred to the comments about plea offers he made in Fuppul's case.

Van de veld did express being hopeful of discussions reaching a resolution for Quenga's case, which is connected to the alleged shooting of Iopy Rudolph at the Dededo Shell gas station in March 2022.

Quenga was a Guam Police Department officer responding to reports of Rudolph targeting the gas station with a slingshot before he allegedly shot Rudolph multiple times, Post files state.

New AG, new policies

Moylan told The Guam Daily Post that plea deals had begun being withdrawn after he was sworn in last week.

“We moved through all the plea agreements that the former AG had given to the defense attorneys. They had not been accepted yet, so all of them were summarily withdrawn,” said Moylan, who further explained there will be new processes to determine plea offers that fall in line with his campaign promise to be “tough on crime.”

“We want to make sure that we will not have a reputation of being soft on crime,” said Moylan, who was the first and is now the sixth elected attorney general.

However, Moylan confirmed that if plea deals were already agreed upon under previous Attorney General Leevin Camacho, they would be honored. Defendants who are also in the pretrial conference phase of their proceedings will also be “expedited and prioritized,” according to Moylan.

The newly sworn in AG has also taken a tougher stance when requesting bail for drug defendants. In court proceedings held last week, prosecutors argued for large cash bail before Superior Court judges, and Moylan confirmed it was part of a new policy to reduce the number of drug defendants released from jail pending their trials.

Moylan, in a previous interview with the Post, called personal recognizance bonds for these suspects “illusory.”

“They have no effect on these people that are being caught and then offending again,” Moylan said at the time, adding that the AG's office also has started the practice of putting requests for confinement in writing to strengthen their arguments for the judges.