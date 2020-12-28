Government accountability and transparency were recognized by the Association of Government Accountants Guam Chapter with the awarding of the annual Best Citizen-Centric Report Contest at the Platinum, Gold and Bronze levels.

"The Guam Chapter awarded the Port Authority of Guam with the Platinum Award, the Guam Visitors Bureau with the Gold Award, and the Judiciary of Guam with the Bronze Award for the fiscal year 2019," the accountants group stated in a Dec. 24 release.

"Additionally, the AGA Guam Chapter presented the Accountability and Transparency in Citizen-Centric Reporting awards to 36 entities for consistently posting their CCRs on their website for the past 10 fiscal years."

The preparation of a citizen-centric report by all government of Guam entities is required by Public Law 30-127.

"This report provides information about the entity's goals, performance measures, challenges and outlook of their operations and most importantly, how taxpayer dollars are spent in a manner that is easily understandable and accessible to our citizens," according to the AGA Guam Chapter.

Awards for the Best CCR Contest and Accountability and Transparency were presented at the Guam Chapter's December 2020 general membership meeting.