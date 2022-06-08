Agana Heights gym, field to get upgrades

More than $800,000 worth of renovations and improvements will be made to athletic facilities in Agana Heights.

The work is expected to take 180 calendar days and gym facilities will be closed during the renovation period, according to the press release. Canton Construction Corp. will serve as the project contractor.

On Monday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held to begin the capital upgrades.

“I was just up here last month – the law enforcement officers were having a softball tournament,” Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said, when noting to attendees how many people rely on the village’s gymnasium and field. The gym, Tenorio said, is in use morning to night.

“Many parents who once used the gym in their youth now have kids of their own who play sports at the same site,” he said, calling the facilities a “cornerstone” of the community.

The gym will get new exterior and interior walls, metal roofing, water fountains, signage and flooring for its indoor court. The softball field project includes replacing existing lighting with LEDs and a new electronic baseball scoreboard.

“It’s evident many athletes of all ages and locations have a close connection to the Agana Heights Gym with the variety of sporting and community events hosted in the village,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated. “We’re proud to work closely with our mayors to strengthen the foundation of our village gyms and ensure community members have quality facilities to practice and play sports.”

According to the governor’s office, the Agana Heights gym is one of the most-used sport facilities on island, hosting a variety of practice sessions, games, tournaments and fitness classes. The projects are funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Leon Guerrero and Tenorio are seeking a second term in office.