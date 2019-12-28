The Guam Fire Department yesterday responded to a fire on Francisco Javier Street in Agana Heights.

According to GFD spokesman firefighter Kevin Reilly, residents were able to safely exit the home without injury after trying to extinguish the fire, which was confined to the bedroom of the concrete home.

This is the second house fire that has occurred this week.

On Christmas night a fire broke out in a bedroom of a Tiyan home on Sunset Boulevard. The Guam Fire Department received a call around 9 p.m. Barrigada Mayor June Blas said her office is accepting donations for the Barrigada family, who are currently living in temporary housing with the help of the Red Cross.

To see how you can help these or other families who experience disasters, call the American Red Cross Guam office at 472-6217.