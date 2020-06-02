While graduation ceremonies are currently taking place this week by drive-thru, Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald is paying tribute to the graduates in his village with a display at Tutujan Park.

Those passing by the park – also known as Triangle Park – along Route 7, can catch a glimpse of the mural featuring photos of more than 20 high school and college graduates from Agana Heights.

That number is expected to grow. According to McDonald, there are over 30 graduates to be recognized.

Once all the photos of the graduates are posted, the mayor is looking to schedule an evening lighting ceremony, when all the grads can be recognized at one time.

We wanted to show how proud we are of the graduates and celebrate their accomplishments, McDonald said.

"It's the least we can do for the graduates," McDonald said. "It's very important that we show that we are very proud of everybody that had graduated and that they deserve recognition."

Schools get creative

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, commencement ceremonies for schools have taken a different approach, ensuring they abide by the safe practices of social distancing.

This week, graduating high school seniors will receive their diplomas via drive-thru Grad & Go ceremonies.

Later this month, the Guam Community College will host a motorcade graduation for its graduates and the University of Guam is considering a virtual ceremony.