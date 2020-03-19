Agana Heights mayor plans courier services

The Agana Heights Mayor’s Office will be providing courier services for the village’s elderly, disabled and those who have no method of transportation to stock up on food and supplies.

Mayor Paul McDonald said his staff have protective gear that will be used while providing this service. The service is free and is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, officials stated.

"We're just doing what we can," he said.

He doesn't know whether other mayors will be able to provide the same service, as other villages have much larger populations.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Health and Social Services, along with the Mayors’ Council of Guam, Kloppenburg Ent. Inc., and the General Services Agency, will continue to coordinate meal services for clients of the 12 senior citizens centers and three adult day care centers, according to the Joint Information Center.