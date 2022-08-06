A man has been caught multiple times on several home surveillance cameras over the past two months trespassing and trying to burglarize those who live at the Apugan Villa Condos in Agana Heights.

The neighborhood located along Francisco Javier Avenue is where Vangie Cabacar and her family have called home for more than a decade.

“We’ve called (the Guam Police Department) to respond but he always manages to run away,” said Cabacar. “This used to be a really safe neighborhood. I want to say it’s still safe. I understand people are going through some hardship, people have lost jobs, but they should also understand that for many of us, COVID has really wreaked havoc in our community and the whole world. It’s not right to just steal from someone because you can’t work anymore, or whatever the case may be. It’s just not right.”

She said, in one video, the man is seen walking away with what appears to be a set of tools.

In another recording, the man is seen scaling the perimeter wall at one of the condos, as the homeowner confronts him through the camera system.

“She confronted him in the camera and reminded him that it was private property and he smiled,” she said.

Cabacar added that several neighbors have armed themselves.

“We have to do what we can to protect ourselves. We have kids here and young adults. We are concerned and trying to protect our families,” she said. “We are not fearful. We are being vigilant and carefully watching out for each other.”

In a separate incident, the same man was spotted on the property after shattering the glass door to one of the units. He fled after the homeowner’s dog scared him off.

Cabacar said the man was even caught on camera sleeping on a balcony at one of the units. He got up and hopped over the retaining wall after being confronted by a maintenance worker.

“We have a really good system going,” Cabacar said, as her neighbors decided to ramp up security on the property and add more cameras. “Any movement is reported on our chat so people in the area can look out their windows. The last time the perpetrator came, he ripped off the camera from one of our residents.”

She said the man has been seen in the neighborhood between 8 and 10 a.m. over the past two months.

“It’s got to stop,” said Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald, who hopes authorities can catch the serial burglar soon and keep him locked up. “Let them think twice before they commit a crime again.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.