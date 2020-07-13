Defendant Anthony Gregory Mendiola was granted his request to get out of jail on Monday, as he awaits the dismissal of a murder charge in last month’s deadly shooting in Agana Heights.

Mendiola has said he shot the victim in self defense. The shooting happened in the defendant's home.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon released Mendiola to third-party custodians and placed him under house arrest.

He is accused in the June 23 shooting that claimed the life of 37-year-old Joseph Michael Zamora in Agana Heights. Zamora’s death has been ruled a homicide.

The Attorney General’s Office, however, has decided to drop the murder charge stating, "Mendiola was defending himself in his home and that the Castle Doctrine grants him immunity from criminal prosecution for homicide."

An autopsy report states that Zamora was shot as he was facing the shooter, despite court documents stating that he was found dead with a gunshot wound to his back and a separate wound on his inner arm.

The court will hear arguments on the request to toss out the murder charge on July 29. It was said in court that the charge remains until then.

Prosecuting attorney Sean Brown opposed Mendiola’s release telling the court he still faces serious charges.

“There is no doubt how he took that life and that is with an unregistered firearm,” said Brown. “We believe the defendant still is a danger to the community.”

Defense attorney Joseph McDonald said Mendiola has no violent history or criminal record, adding that he did have a firearms ID, but that it was expired.

Mendiola was ordered by the court to have no contact and stay away from the victim’s family.

The prosecution still plans to pursue the remaining charges filed against Mendiola of possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of a firearm without valid identification, both third-degree felonies.

Witnesses told police Mendiola and Zamora were seen arguing in front of the residence before both went inside and shots rang out, court documents state.

“He’s inside, I shot him,” Mendiola allegedly told responding police officers.