The Agana Pool will be closed on Friday while the Guam Environmental Protection Agency performs tests on water quality, according to a press release from the Department of Parks and Recreation.

The results of the tests are expected Friday afternoon. DPR sought GEPA’s assistance to ensure the safety of pool patrons and will advise the public of the pool’s reopening, the release states.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of pool patrons. That is why we asked GEPA to independently assess the pool’s water quality. While we apologize for the inconvenience, we are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution,” said DPR Director Richard Ybanez.