Agana Shopping Center seeks correct guess for Ross opening

Jonel Reyes, 31, believes she has the right answer to the question of when Ross Dress for Less will open at the Agana Shopping Center in Hagåtña.

"I think it will open on Dec. 1, 2021," she told The Guam Daily Post, "... because everyone wants to do Christmas shopping."

Reyes is among many residents trying their luck at guessing the opening date, as part of a contest the Agana Shopping Center launched on Facebook and Instagram.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Other residents guessed a wide range of possible dates - from Veterans Day weekend to Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving.

There are also those who believe it's going to be a day after Thanksgiving - Black Friday - the first day of the traditional Christmas shopping season in which retailers offer reduced prices.

The Agana Shopping Center has received a lot of responses, and it is now reviewing and validating the entries.

"There's an overwhelming amount of participation and everyone is excited about it. We're happy that everyone's excited about Ross opening," Danly Manlangit, leasing officer at the shopping center, said Wednesday.

Anyone who guesses correctly and complies with other contest requirements will win a prize.

Winning answers must include the exact month, date and year, Agana Shopping Center said.

Ross Dress for Less signs have been installed, coupled with "opening soon" teasers.

Employees of Ross and Agana Shopping Center, their tenants and immediate families are disqualified from the contest, Agana Shopping Center said.

Guesswork

Sinajana resident Irene Garrido-Taitano, 55, believes Ross will open March 1, 2022, because of the amount of preparation needed, from construction to hiring and even the placement of additional signs for handicap access, she said.

"Whatever the correct answer is, I look forward to its opening. When Ross opens, this is probably what I'm gonna tell my husband: 'Ben, I'm going down the hill.' That means I'm going to Ross," she said.

Guessing the correct opening date is just one of the requirements. The rules also include "liking" the Agana Shopping Center's Facebook page, and following them on Instagram. Every contestant also needs to tag one friend on the post. Entries will be disqualified if any of these requirements is not followed. The contest is open to residents of Guam. The winners will be announced when Ross Dress for Less' opening date is revealed.

Whether she wins the guessing contest or not, Reyes said she's happy a new Ross will be opening closer to her residence. She and her family live in Agat.

"With Ross being in Agana (Shopping Center), it's super convenient for people, especially those who live in the south, like myself. Also, with Ross opening up, it would give a lot of residents an opportunity to get a job and get back on their feet after being affected by this COVID-19 virus," the mother of three said.

It's the third Ross Dress for Less store in Guam. The first opened at Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning in 2000, and the second one opened at Micronesia Mall in Dededo in 2017.

The latest Ross Dress for Less location takes the place of the former Pay-Less Supermarket at Agana Shopping Center.

Construction has been going on for more than a year but Ross' opening date has remained under wraps.

There will be one grand prize winner and two runners up, Agana Shopping Center said.

In the event no one guesses the exact date, the top three closest guesses will be selected.

If more than three people guess the exact date or the closest date, winners will be picked randomly.