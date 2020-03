Agana Theatres will temporarily close beginning on Wednesday until further notice.

Micronesia Mall Theatres remain open.

Tango Theatres representatives say they have taken extra precaution to ensure the safety and well being of their customers. Social distancing is implemented with only 50 customers allowed inside an auditorium and customers are seated six feet apart.

Hand washing is emphasized and hand sanitizer is available at the box office, usher and restrooms.