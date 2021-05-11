Two men who were found guilty in connection to a drive-by shooting in Agat in 2018 were denied their requests to have the convictions tossed.

Jared John Santos, 23, and Mariano Anthony Salas Quinata, 25, wanted a Superior Court of Guam judge to vacate their convictions as both contend there was insufficient evidence and that the two aggravated assault convictions against each of them constituted double jeopardy.

Santos was convicted of aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, and possession of a firearm without a valid firearms identification card as a third-degree felony. Two of the charges include a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Quinata, who was convicted of aggravated assault by complicity as a second-degree felony and aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, faces a minimum of three years in prison.

Both were previously acquitted of attempted murder by complicity.

Judge Arthur Barcinas issued his decision on Friday denying their requests for acquittal on the argument of insufficient evidence.

He did, however, order that Santos’ conviction for aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and Quinata’s conviction for aggravated assault as a third-degree felony via complicity be vacated based on the argument of double jeopardy.

According to Post files, Santos encountered the victim while he was fueling his car at a gas station in Agat in December 2018 before the shooting occurred. It was said during trial that the victim and two other passengers recalled hearing the gunshot, as they were driving on Route 2 in a yellow Montero, and the victim later noticed he had been hit.