The Agat Mayor's Office has removed 40 junk cars and thousands of pounds of other waste in the last two weeks, village Vice Mayor Christopher Fejeran said Wednesday.

The cleanup started when the village received its $6,000 allotment from the Recycling Revolving Fund through the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.

Each of the island's 19 villages received $3,000 to $15,000 to clear and dispose of junk cars and items that can be recycled locally.

Fejeran said the cleanup has yielded other trash, too.

"It was meant for recyclables, which is metals, white goods and tires, but residents are starting to throw out mattresses, couches, and that is not part of the recycling fund. So that is part of the struggle we are having. We are having to segregate all these other items," he said.

The funds come from the Recycling Revolving Fund, $466,000 of which Guam EPA has approved for use by mayors' offices this year.

Since the allotment is good only until the end of the fiscal year, the Agat staff had to work fast and cleared the 40 cars in just four days, Fejeran said.

"There are still a lot more vehicles out there, so we are trying to push for more funding for that," said Fejeran, who estimates 40 to 50 junk cars still remain in the village.

Hauling and loading costs $150 per vehicle plus $150 each to Global Recycling, which is the only vendor that accepts the vehicles, he said.

In addition, after sorting the trash at the mayor's office, the staff has hauled up to a ton of waste a day, according to village records.

Accountability

Records are also being kept of what is being found, and where, Fejeran said.

"Now there is more accountability. Every location where we pick stuff up, it is annotated if it is an illegal dumpsite, which is turned in to the Guam Environmental Protection Agency," Fejeran said.

Personal accountability is also needed for a long-term solution to littering and illegal dumping on island, he said.

"It's paradise, and we are the only ones destroying it. If you can't dispose of it, seek out the mayors and see what we can do," Fejeran said. "We can't solve everything, but we can advise them of what actions can be taken."