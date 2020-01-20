Mayor Kevin Susuico and four of his office staff members traveled to a remote town in the Philippines to attend a sailing festival last week and expected to stay there for nearly a week.

The mayor and his office staffers, wearing identical shirts with an "Agat Office of the Mayor" logo, were the featured guests at a sailing festival in Buenavista town, Guimaras province.

The group arrived in the Philippines on Jan. 16 and expects to remain there for the duration of the festival for another two or three days from Sunday, the mayor said by phone.

Susuico said the cost of airfare and accommodations for him and his staffers came out of their personal pockets.

The mayor did acknowledge he and his staffers submitted for administrative leave – which means their paychecks continue while on the trip.

Photos from the municipality's Facebook page showed the mayor and his staffers attending the festival. They were the featured guests in an event called "Guam's night." In another event, they were guests at a Miss Tourism pageant. A group of Guam dancers also performed at the festival, he said.

The mayor, his wife and several staffers were seen being greeted with leis as they arrived in town on a small boat.

It took an international flight, a domestic flight and a small motorized boat ride to get to the coastal town of Buenavista on Guimaras Island, which has a population of a little more than 50,437 people. About 300 miles of land and sea separate the town and Metro Manila.

The town isn't the demographic for Guam's target tourism market – with revenue of just $226,000 for the entire municipality in 2015 and just more than half of its households connected to electricity, according to its economic profile on a Philippine government website.

Mayor: Agat and Guimaras are sister cities

Susuico said he found it offensive that the town's economic profile is mentioned in the context of his efforts to go on the trip to invite more tourists to visit Guam. He said many from Guimaras have visited Guam to shop and attend Agat's mango festival because of a sister-city relationship between the two locations since at least 2011.

More from Guimaras will be visiting when Agat hosts another mango festival in May, he said, adding the reward for tourism will be tenfold.

He said the tourists from Guimaras leave Guam with bags full of goods from shopping on Guam and they stay in Guam hotels. He asked the Post if he needed to show receipts of the Guimaras residents' Guam hotel stays.

The Agat mayor's office did file an expense report showing less than $200 of the mayor's fundraised funds were used last year to pay for the power bill of some of the guests from Guimaras who visited Agat and stayed in someone's home in the village.

Other Guam mayors in prior years have spent taxpayer dollars attending mango and strawberry festivals in the Philippines.