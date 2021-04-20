The trial in the murder of 51-year-old Andrew Ray Castro has been delayed by at least three months as the suspect's legal team won't be ready to proceed in May.

Murder suspect Donovan Ornellas, 40, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Monday morning to waive his right to a speedy trial.

Ornellas' legal team, lead counsel Gloria Rudolph and court-appointed co-counsel Terrance Timblin, requested a delay in the trial as Timblin is new to the case.

Judge Quan vacated jury selection, which was initially set for May 4.

"What I can do is I can set a control trial date based on what you all want right now," the judge said. "Or, if you're still unsure based on the voluminous amount of discovery in the case, I can set further proceedings around August."

Rudolph requested the latter option. She said by that time, they will have a better understanding of how much time will be needed to adequately prepare for trial.

Judge Quan then set the further proceedings hearing for Aug. 2. He advised legal counsels that a new judge could take over the case by that date, as he is temporarily presiding over the case.

He said, "Hopefully, a new judge will be sitting, and he will appear before that person. However, it is my intention, assuming I'm still sitting here, to issue a scheduling order after the Aug. 2 date.

Murder, assault charges

Ornellas is being held on $1 million cash bail. He was charged with murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, according to Post files.

Police have a signed confession from Ornellas, according to court documents. He allegedly admitted that he felt compelled to kill Castro, saying the victim had placed his family in danger.

Court documents state Ornellas smoked methamphetamine at the victim's Agat residence on Jan. 19, the same day he allegedly murdered Castro.

Ornellas' confession letter allegedly reveals how he committed the crime.

"I had removed his head from his body. ... I used the knife that was given to me. ... I placed the head into a black plastic bag," the letter states, according to police.

The victim's head was recovered in a burned car in a jungle area in Dededo, court documents state.

There are no other arrests in the case, and police have indicated that Ornellas was a lone actor.