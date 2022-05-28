Agat residents will have to get their mail in Hagåtña now that the Agat Post Office has been temporarily closed due safety concerns related to the building structure.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this temporary closure,” said Guam Postmaster Tammy Schoenen. “We will provide an update on the status of this facility as soon as more information is available.”

The Agat Post Office, located at 1 San Vicente Street, provides post office box mail delivery to about 800 customers, according to a press release. It does not provide retail services or street mail delivery.

Effective immediately, and until further notice, Agat post office box customers are asked to pick up their mail over the counter at the Hagåtña Post Office.

The Hagåtña Post Office is open from 8:30 to 4 p.m. on weekdays, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

The Postal Service does not receive tax dollars for operating expenses; it relies entirely on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations, the press release states.