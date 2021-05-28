Attempted murder defendant Randy Junior Chaco Nauta, 34, wants the criminal charges filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam dismissed.

The motion to dismiss with prejudice was filed Thursday by defense attorney Peter Santos.

Nauta and Anthony Vincent Ignacio, 36, were arrested in connection with a shooting in Agat back in February that sent the victim to the hospital.

The defense contends the evidence will show Nauta's use of force was permitted by the Castle Doctrine and he never should have been arrested.

"In this case, defendant and Mr. Ignacio was boxed in and prevented from leaving," Santos stated in the motion for dismissal. "Several males holding weapons approached them, while defendant and Mr. Ignacio were sitting in Mr. Ignacio's vehicle."

Santos argues that another man at the scene was holding two deadly weapons – a metal pipe and a knife – and was very aggressively striking Ignacio's car, while attempting to remove Ignacio from the vehicle.

"Defendant very reasonably and justifiably feared for his own safety as well as the safety and well-being of Mr. Ignacio. It does not matter whether defendant had picked up a large rock, or used a machete, or any other form of deadly force to defend himself and Mr. Ignacio from the imminent threat and danger of serious bodily harm or death," Santos stated in court documents.

The defense contended that the Guam Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General's prosecution division failed to apply Guam's Castle Doctrine in this case.

Jury selection and trial for the pair has been set for June 21.

Nauta has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder as a first-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and other charges.

Ignacio pleaded not guilty to attempted murder by complicity as a first-degree felony and other charges.

February incident

The shooting occurred Feb. 16 on San Francisco Street in Agat. The victim, a 34-year-old man, survived.

Nauta was in the passenger's seat of Ignacio's car when they drove up to the victim and got into an argument, court documents state.

Nauta used a sawed-off shotgun and shot the victim multiple times, the prosecution alleges in court documents.