Two men who were charged in connection with a shooting in Agat that sent another man to the hospital last month have been indicted together by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury.

Defendants Randy Junior Chaco Nauta, 34, and Anthony Vincent Ignacio, 36, were scheduled to answer to the charges in court on Wednesday, but defense attorney Richard Dirkx, who represents Nauta, asked Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison for more time to discuss the indictment with his client.

"The government charged Mr. Nauta twice – (the first case) wasn't timely indicted. They ended up dismissing that," said Dirkx.

Both defendants are scheduled to appear back in court Friday.

Nauta was charged with attempted murder as a first-degree felony, aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, and aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, each with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He was also charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Ignacio was charged with attempted murder by complicity as a first-degree felony, aggravated assault by complicity as a second-degree felony and aggravated assault by complicity as a third-degree felony.

The indictment was handed down Feb. 25.

Nauta and Ignacio were initially charged separately.

On Feb. 26, Assistant Attorney General Brendlynn Joseph filed a motion to dismiss Nauta's case, stating, "It is in the best interest of justice to dismiss the case with prejudice."

Judge Vernon Perez, on Tuesday, granted the government's request, but dismissed the case without prejudice.

Nauta remains in Department of Corrections custody held on $100,000 cash bail after the prosecution combined the cases.

Ignacio has since been released from prison and placed on electronic monitoring and under house arrest.

Both are scheduled to appear today before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan to be arraigned.

Shooting

According to Post files, police officers from the Southern Precinct Command responded to a reported shooting incident Feb. 16 at San Francisco Street in Agat. As a result of the shooting, a 34-year-old man was transported to Naval Hospital Guam.

Nauta was in the passenger seat of Ignacio's car when the pair drove up to the victim and got into an argument, court documents state.

The victim pulled out an object and hit the car before Nauta got out with a sawed-off shotgun, and allegedly shot the victim multiple times.

The victim survived the incident, police said.