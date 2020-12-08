On Nov. 27, residents of a small subdivision in Agat held a procession in honor of the Immaculate Virgin Mary of the Miraculous Medal.

It's an annual tradition that had its beginnings at Camp Roxas, a housing for Filipino migrants who were brought for the post-World War II rebuilding of Guam beginning in 1946.

The Filipino workers at the camp celebrated an annual feast for its patron saint, Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, from 1946 to 1971.

The camp was phased out in 1971.

One of the camp's residents, Johnny Q. Luces, who arrived on Guam in 1950, asked the Navy for the Miraculous Medal statue and the Sacred Heart statues when the camp was phased out but he was turned down, according to a written account from the Luces family, whose members are still involved in the annual procession.

As fate would have it, while Luces was working in the Naval Hospital Guam maintenance department, he saw the two statues abandoned at the hospital chapel sacristy in 1978, the family stated.

He asked the hospital's chaplain at the time for permission to bring the statues home and that's how the residents of R.R. Cruz subdivision in Agat were able to continue the annual tradition of ushering the beginning of Christmas with a Nov. 27 procession, novena, gift-giving and sharing of food.

This year, the procession was revised. Residents stood outside their houses as the statue was brought around the neighborhood as part of the safety precautions in the COVID-19 pandemic. The novena shifted from in-person to online.