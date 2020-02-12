Many Guam residents have reported getting calls by an unknown international number, and in some cases, some residents received multiple calls within the first couple of hours of Tuesday morning.

In light of these occurrences, the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense is closely monitoring reports of local telephone numbers receiving calls from unusual or unexpected international numbers, according to a GHS/OCD press release.

The international phone numbers begin with area code 881 or 882 and are seemingly “spoofed,” which means it is imitated or disguised to appear as a different number. GHS/OCD offers follow these tips:

• Do not answer any unexpected calls from international or unusual numbers.

• If you have a missed call from an international or unusual number with only one ring, do not be tempted to call back.

• If an international or unusual number calls you with only one ring, block the number, if possible.