Agencies, lawmakers discuss ways to reduce sexual violence

Officials from legal and law enforcement agencies gathered for a roundtable at the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña on Monday to discuss efforts to reduce criminal sexual conduct cases on the island.

The discussion was led by the legislative committee on justice.

During the hearing, the Guam Police Department reported a total of 1,282 cases involving criminal sexual conduct between 2017 and 2021.

Police Chief Stephen Ignacio said of those cases only 547 resulted in an arrest.

“It doesn’t account for cases that were suspended due to insufficient probable cause for an arrest,” said Ignacio, who admitted the department does lack adequate personnel.

Committee chairwoman Speaker Therese Terlaje questioned the disparity in hopes that the community can see that the difference in the number of cases versus the number of arrests isn’t a result of “shoddy police work,” adding that victims need to feel comfortable enough to speak out about their abuse.

“These are one of the cases where victims are hesitant to come forward,” Ignacio said. “Even if they come forward it is difficult for them to follow through to prosecute. We probably don’t see many cases go to trial because victims don’t want to get up there to testify on the stand. Those are the challenges."

"Sometimes they come forward years later when the evidence is lost and there is no crime scene to process. Those are some of the dynamics of CSC cases.”

Ignacio told senators he wants to revive a sex crimes unit within his department.

A major concern officials said they continue to notice is that many victims and abusers end up having close family ties.

“It’s a little disturbing to have to report that majority of our CSC cases involve family members. Either it’s an uncle, stepdad, father, or grandfather,” said Chief Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan.

He admitted that at times the other adult in the household finds it difficult to leave the abuser for financial reasons.

“A big fear for mothers is to be homeless, and the only breadwinner is about to be locked up for a long time. I’ve encountered mothers who have that valid fear. We work with that,” he said.

Multiple programs are in place to help victims of sexual abuse through the legal process and the healing process.

“Although in public it sounds like a slap in the hand or minimal kind of punishment (for the defendant), I see the victims relieved they don’t have to get back on the stand and retell their story,” said Joanne Agustin, an advocate with the attorney general’s office. “A lot of times these cases, the perpetrators are family members. The victims have to muster up the courage to say something. Then to find out the lengthy legal process, a lot of times they are reluctant,”