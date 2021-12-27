Agencies mixed on proposed hotel development

Reports from regulatory agencies within the government of Guam show a number of concerns and incomplete analyses of a potential massive development near Two Lovers Point.

Vista Del Mar is seeking approval from the Guam Land Use Commission to build a 796-room hotel facility, a water park, 288 condominiums and a 59-home subdivision in what's been designated as the Dos Amantes Planning Area.

The strategic plan, adopted years ago by the GLUC, envisions extending tourism development north of Tumon, utilizing the currently unused beaches and land between Tumon Bay and another established visitor hot spot: Two Lovers Point.

As part of the government's approval process, a number of agencies must weigh in on the potential impacts of the project.

The Guam Daily Post obtained copies of these regulatory reports from Save Southern Guam, which opposes the development.

"We have a lot of different concerns," said Lasia Casil, the executive director of the Hagåtña Restoration and Redevelopment Authority, who spoke to the Post as a private citizen and chairperson of Save Southern Guam. "The shoreline, environment, infrastructure, altering an iconic image of Guam's sightline, housing – there's many reasons."

The Department of Agriculture registered its opposition to one component of the developer's application: a variance to build 26-story towers, which is double the 13-story limit afforded normally.

Mariana fruit bats have been observed using the project area as "a corridor to foraging grounds and roosting sites," according to the department, which noted that as a "consequence" of a nearby upcoming Marine Corps base, the bats have shifted their presence toward the development site.

"The proposed Vista Del Mar development, as presented, fails to address conservation measures to minimize or avoid impacts to the endangered species," the department wrote. "Removing food supply, and encroaching their corridor ... will alter the fruit bats behavior, which is a violation of the Endangered Species Act."

Safety concerns

Other agencies, while not explicitly opposing the development, noted concerns with potential impacts it can bring, or challenges it may face.

"Unlike the properties in Tumon Bay, the subject lot is approximately a little over 300 feet from the reef crest," the Bureau of Statistics and Plans stated. "This area is known to have seasonal high wave inundation of up to 13 feet and strong currents which can make for dangerous recreational water uses during the wintertime. The western shoreline is also vulnerable to high surf as a result of typhoons. Waves recorded in this area reached 24 feet when Typhoon Mangkhut passed north of Guam on Sept. 10, 2018."

Water supply also could be an issue with the current infrastructure in place.

According to Walter Leon Guerrero, administrator of the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, the nearest production well "is not enough" to meet the average water needs outlined by project documents. The developers "must" consult with the Guam Waterworks Authority to ensure Vista Del Mar doesn't adversely impact the water supply for existing customers in the area.

Air quality is another concern, from neighboring water and power utility assets.

"Guam EPA notes that portions of the development may intercept the exhaust plume from the new proposed power plant located nearby. ... There will be exhaust stacks that will likely emit plumes of air pollutants that will impact portions of the development under certain atmospheric conditions," Leon Guerrero wrote, later adding: "The applicant is advised the Northern District Wastewater Treatment Plant is located nearby the proposed development, and may result in the detection of unpleasant odors by residents, guests and employees on a potentially frequent basis."

The developer's environmental impact study touted planned improvements to these plants as ways to "significantly reduce plant odors" and "greatly improve emission characteristics" that affect neighboring properties.

No objection

Other agencies said they had no objection to the project as long as outlined conditions are met.

Department of Public Works Director Vince Arriola recommended approval of the project, but listed a number of requirements for stormwater disposal, streetlight installations, access roads and parking lots.

Guam Power Authority General Manager John Benavente also had no objections, but disclosed that there hasn't been a study completed on how the new hotel, condominiums, gated community and other amenities would impact the island's power supply.

"A system impact assessment will be required to determine the effect of this development on GPA's existing power facilities," Benavente wrote.

Miguel Bordallo, general manager of the Guam Waterworks Authority, registered the utility's conditional support for the proposal.

"GWA requires the applicant to coordinate with the GWA Engineering Department at least six months prior to the building permit application submittal. Discussions shall include the proposed water demand and sewer production calculations in order to determine if existing GWA facilities can accommodate the proposed development and if any off-site infrastructure improvements may be necessary," he wrote.

Hearing delayed

A planned hearing of the GLUC hybrid commission was canceled, after officials felt a required resolution from the Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Municipal Planning Council was passed during an improperly noticed meeting.

Mayor Louise Rivera confirmed for the Post that the council is expected to take up the matter again in its next monthly meeting, scheduled in January.