The A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority and Port Authority of Guam have instituted disciplinary actions following administrative reviews of allegations that police officers within the respective agencies were involved in prohibited gambling activities. Neither agency provided specific details, such as how many employees were disciplined.

Port General Manager Rory Respicio simply confirmed that the agency completed its internal review and administrative action was taken.

"Because this is a personnel matter we are prohibited from further comment on the matter," Respicio said.

The airport authority similarly stated that it had concluded its administrative review. As a result, the agency imposed disciplinary action "such as dismissal and suspension without pay," according to airport authority Program Coordinator Elfrie Koshiba.

Allegations were also lodged against Guam Power Authority employees. Inquiries regarding the status of internal reviews were submitted to the utility as well, but a response is pending until next week.

In mid-March, Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio confirmed that he was informed by the U.S. Secret Service that they were actively engaged in a criminal investigation and named one member of GPD regarding alleged online gambling activities. The department also launched an internal affairs investigation involving the officer.

That administrative review is still ongoing.

So is a joint investigation by the Office of the Attorney General and GPD into possible criminal activities of government employees regarding the online gambling investigation being performed by federal authorities.

The airport authority was the first agency to be named with regard to illegal gambling allegations involving government employees.

At least one airport employee was terminated - former airport police officer Jericho Santos.

He was alleged to have violated personnel rules against gambling or unlawful betting during work hours and promoting gambling on government premises, among other rules involving conduct and performance. The offense reportedly involved a poker gaming app.

Santos' final adverse action mentions that others were named in a notice of proposed adverse action against him, but that Santos took full responsibility and he indicated the others were just players.

Rather than termination, Santos asked for the opportunity to resign. He submitted a resignation, but was handed a final termination notice the day after, on Dec. 31, 2020, which he is now fighting at the Civil Service Commission.