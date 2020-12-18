The Port Authority of Guam and other agencies are assisting the Veterans Affairs Office with maintenance and upkeep of the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

The effort is being made, in part, to obtain grant funding to expand the cemetery, according to Tim Aguon, acting director of the VAO.

"This is a 10 to 20 year grant that we will be applying for the expansion of the cemetery ... It's strictly for the cemetery, expansion and improvement," he said.

Maintenance and upkeep is a requirement for the National Cemetery Administration Grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, according to Aguon, who was visiting the cemetery on Thursday.

He said he's working with the Department of Agriculture and the Ancestral Land Commission - each own property adjacent to the cemetery - to lay the groundwork for expansion. Aguon said Guam is also requesting the return of federal land near the cemetery as part of the expansion.

"So combined, that footprint would allow us to expand the cemetery that would be able to take us into 15 to 20 years of burials," Aguon said.

The last grant awarded to the cemetery was in 2013, at an amount of $3.4 million, he added. This expansion is a larger project and Aguon said he's looking at "hopefully anywhere from $5 million to $8 million."

The grant application is due July 1, 2021, but Guam's first draft will be submitted in March 2021, for feedback, Aguon said. The awarding will take place in August 2021 but there is a lot of work to be done before then, he added.

The VAO has a corrective action plan, of which the first draft will be sent next week, Aguon said. Around February or March 2021, a federal compliance officer may come to Guam to verify, he added.

By coincidence, members of the 36th Wing Honor Guard at Andersen Air Force Base had scheduled a clean up on Thursday. By late morning, they had filled up several bags of trash, displaced offerings, grass and debris. These service members were volunteering and not part of grant efforts.

This was the second time this year the Honor Guard performed clean up at the cemetery. Senior Airman Cody Chenowith, head trainer of the Honor Guard, said they were looking to make that a regular occurrence.

Port workers, meanwhile, used chainsaws and heavy equipment to perform tree trimming on one of the hills Thursday. The Department of Public Works and the Department of Labor are also lending assistance.

Other organizations are also volunteering time and labor to maintain the cemetery.

Rob Yturralde, founder of Passion x Persistence, said he'd seen media reports about the lack of upkeep at the cemetery and saw that as an opportunity for community engagement. Yturralde is also aware of the grant the VAO is pursuing and its requirements. PxP will be at the cemetery on Dec. 23, when they plan to primarily waterblast and paint the crypts.

There are only three staffers at cemetery, following the death of the supervisor of operations on Sunday, according to Aguon. Maintaining the cemetery is a difficult task for three people, even at its current size, he added.

"So in the budget I'm going to propose in 2022, it's a 100% increase in manpower for the cemetery. So that would get us somewhere," Aguon said. "And then approval of the grant would justify us to go back to the table with the Legislature and the governor, to get more people down here to help maintain, based on the plans and the amount that's going to be approved by the National Cemetery Administration."

The VAO is also waiting on the Bureau of Budget and Management Research to release $150,000 for capital improvement projects for the cemetery chapel, administration building and maintenance building, according to Aguon. The governor authorized that transfer in September, he added.