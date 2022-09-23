Agencies support victim protection bills

Attorney Daniel Somerfleck initially joked that legislation proposing to create stalking protection provisions on Guam would only substantially increase his workload, before returning to a more serious note, adding that stalking is a common occurrence on island and that the bill would allow his firm to assist victims "who are not subject to physical violence but more of a psychological abuse."

Somerfleck is the executive director of the Guam Legal Services Corp. Disability Law Center. He testified Wednesday on Bill 314-36, a measure outlining provisions for a stalking protection order on Guam. It was part of a trio of bipartisan measures heard Wednesday, all introduced by Sen. Mary Torres and all intended to expand or grant protections for victims of abuse, sex crimes or stalking.

"I can't think of anything more intimidating or frightening than having some individual monitor every step a person may take throughout their day and then relaying that back to the individual. ... But if there are no threats, there is very little I can do to assist a victim," Somerfleck stated as he testified on Bill 314. "With this legislation, that ends."

Bill 314 incorporates within its definition of stalking any conduct that a stalker knows or reasonably should know would threaten, frighten or intimidate a person, even if the stalker did not intend to.

"This deals with that individual who comes to court and says, 'No, I wasn't trying to intimidate her by sending a hundred text messages. I was trying to romance her.' For lack of a better way of saying it, it eliminates the bulls--t and it gets down to the issue," Somerfleck said, adding later that Bill 314 fills a need in the community.

Another measure heard Wednesday was Bill 312-36, which expands protections to maintain the safety and basic needs of abuse victims and children they may have in common with an abuser.

The other measure heard was Bill 313-36, which establishes provisions for a protective order for a person who is a victim of nonconsensual sexual contact or nonconsensual sexual penetration.

Somerfleck did note that Bills 314 and 313 would create more work for court marshals, whom Somerfleck said they depend on in the process of obtaining protective orders, as marshals find the people to serve court documents to, making the protection orders effective if violated.

"One group at the court I support probably more than anyone else, is our court marshals. ... I would opine probably more vital than an extra clerk would be an extra marshal because this is going to increase our caseload, no question about it," Somerfleck said.

A release from Torres' office stated that all three bills received strong support from key government agencies.

"I realize that a protection order will not remedy all ills. Successful intervention will require a comprehensive approach that includes proper training, enforcement, and community education," Torres stated in the release. "Still, a protection order is more than just a piece of paper. For many victims of abuse, it provides most immediate forms of relief — and, hopefully, peace of mind."