The Port Authority of Guam has learned that a third unvaccinated employee has tested positive for COVID-19. This case is unrelated to the prior two Port COVID-19 cases reported earlier this week. The employee contracted the virus outside of the Port Authority, and was identified through contact tracing, according to the agency.

Most Port employees, 83%, are fully vaccinated, while 2% have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

GFD vaccination rate 92%

Several employees at the Guam Fire Department have also tested positive this month. Some were vaccinated, and some were not. The department's vaccination rate is 92%, according to spokeswoman Cherika Chargualaf.

GPD vaccination rate 67.8%

The vaccination rate for the Guam Police Department is 67.8% overall, between officers and civilian employees, but is 69.59% among officers alone.

Acting police spokesman Sgt. Mike Aguon said there have been 39 positive cases at GPD since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

GWA vaccination rate 74.24%

Meanwhile, 74.24% of employees at the Guam Waterworks Authority were fully vaccinated as of July 14. About 4% of employees at the water utility were still at the first shot for the two-shot vaccines as of July 14.

Customs vaccination rate 86%

Information on the vaccination rate for the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority was still pending as of press time, but the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency reported having 86% of its workforce fully vaccinated.

GMH vaccination rate 93%, DPHSS 90%

The vaccination rate at the Guam Memorial Hospital is 93% while the Department of Public Health and Social Services had a rate of 90% as of Aug. 9.