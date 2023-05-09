Agency: Animal abandonment is prohibited

The Department of Agriculture wants to remind the public animal abandonment is illegal after a “recent series of blatant” cases.

On Monday, the department explained in a press release that boxes of kittens had been left outside of the Guam Animals in Need shelter two nights in a row and dogs were recently abandoned at Asan Beach Park.

“The kittens were left dying, when discovered by GAIN staff the following morning. One box of kittens was brazenly discarded beneath the sign that read, 'No Dumping Animals,'” the release stated.

In a separate case, two “friendly” Labradors were seen roaming at the Asan Beach Park, before word spread on social media in hopes of reuniting the dogs with their owner, according to the agency.

“Animal advocates were appalled when the so-called 'owner' admitted to dropping them off because he did not want them anymore,” the release added.

The Guam Daily Post reviewed the comment, which included reasons such as the dogs defecating in the house and not being able to afford to take care of them.

In light of the cases, the department's Animal Health Division reminded the public under the Protecting Animal Welfare and Safety (PAWS) Act, the intentional abandonment of animals is a violation that will result in a hefty fine.

“These recent incidents of animal abandonment are heartbreaking and unacceptable. We urge anyone with information about the individuals responsible to come forward and report it to the authorities. Abandoning animals is not only illegal but also inhumane. Pets are part of our families and they deserve to be treated with respect and compassion,” territorial veterinarian, Mariana Turner, stated in the release.

Lauren Cabrera, GAIN's board president, stressed there is no longer a waitlist to drop off animals at the island's shelter.

“If you have unwanted animals, please call us to schedule a drop-off. We strive to ensure the needs of the community are being met and want to ensure that no animals are left to suffer on the streets,” Cabrera stated.

To report a case of animal abandonment contact the Animal Health Division at 671-300-7946/6 or email animalcontrol@doag.guam.gov.

To inquire about dropping off a pet, contact GAIN at 671-653-4246 during regular business hours and 671-688-1615 for after-hours calls regarding injured animals.