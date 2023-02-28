Agency heads support 22% raise

A proposal to fund the implementation of a 22% pay increase for government of Guam General Pay Plan employees enjoyed wide support from agency heads and workers, who testified before lawmakers Monday in a hearing that lasted 4 1/2 hours.

Bill 24-37, introduced on behalf of the governor, would appropriate $16 million to the Guam Department of Administration to pay salary adjustments, which were approved by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero for implementation by April 1.

While each testimony differed, several shared the sentiment that raises were warranted and are needed to retain or attract employees who may be looking at federal or autonomous agencies or private companies with higher pay, or to leave the island altogether, contributing to the exodus of skills and talent from Guam.

Robert Alexander, an employee of the Guam Department of Agriculture, told senators he worked two jobs. And with inflation soaring, his government paycheck tended to get swallowed up by bills, while the other check mostly pays for food.

“This pay raise will assist individuals in the government with lower pay grades. This will allow us to afford better meals (and) to pay our rent. I'm not a homeowner. I do not have a mortgage. And it helps us to take care of our families,” Alexander said. “I'd like you to think of the ramifications if there is no pay raise. A lot of people will leave. People are leaving. They've been leaving. I will leave if I have to. I'm willing to leave because I want to raise strong children.”

Leon Guerrero approved the General Pay Plan adjustment, as recommended by DOA, at the end of January.

This is part of a series of government pay plan updates intended to bring pay closer to alignment with market data and address inequities, according to Adelup.

Bill 24 would address the current fiscal year, while pay increases are already part of the executive budget request for next fiscal year.

Criticism and skepticism

Despite the support expressed Monday, the pay raise proposal had not gone without criticism and skepticism, largely from Republican senators concerned over other areas of government also in need of funding and whether the money would actually be there to maintain raises.

One lawmaker who initially criticized the governor's approval of the General Pay Plan update was Sen. Chris Duenas, who then introduced two bills to address what he called Leon Guerrero's “selfish acts.”

At the hearing Monday, Duenas stated that no private business would work “without tools and only people.”

“The perennial shortfall is always in operations. … When we debate this budget this fiscal year, I guarantee you that in excess of 93% of all requests would be budgets and salaries. With barely anything left to pay your bills, to purchase automobiles, to purchase tools, to do the things that are the same service to the people of Guam,” Duenas told a panel of government employees and agency heads.

He asked Alice Taijeron, the new administrative director of the Chamorro Land Trust Commission, if she believed there was a perennial shortfall in operations outside of personnel, to which Taijeron acknowledged that the CLTC does need new vehicles, but also needs more people to conduct public mandates.

“I understand your advocacy,” Duenas told Taijeron. “We're (going to) debate this advocacy, … hopefully, in the context of a budget scenario, so that we understand the competing interest across the government.”

And much later in the hearing, Duenas said that some of his friends or family have left Guam, but not just over pay concerns.

“They didn't feel safe on Guam anymore. They didn't feel the health care system was adequate enough. And they didn't feel that their children can get an education, unless they spend thousands of dollars putting them in private education. That, in and of itself, would have been a pay raise for them,” Duenas said.

Freshman Sen. Thomas Fisher commented that he is still not decided on this matter, and while he will support pay raises if it can be done responsibly, he would not “lie” to government workers and grant raises to score political points, “knowing very well that we can't afford it, just to take it back from you later.”

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn was among the first to testify Monday. He told lawmakers that the law requires DOA to undertake a triennial review of pay. That began with nurses and then law enforcement personnel and teachers. Now, it is for the pay structure that covers most government workers, those who support the other pay groups and deserve the same consideration, Birn said.

The General Pay Plan had not been adjusted in nine years. The governor's administration has pointed to increasing revenue collections as a justification for supporting the pay increase. Birn said Monday that he would not support the updated pay plan if he did not think it was affordable.

“Revenues are rising, not falling. The administration has collected more than forecast. This bill appropriates a part of that gain to fund this increase for the remainder of fiscal 2023,” Birn said.

According to the DOA director, there is “no indication” that strong revenues are likely to fall suddenly.

“Favorable conditions from the military buildup, infrastructure investment and JOBS Act funding by federal agencies and other improved collections indicate that revenues will maintain and probably improve upon their levels,” he added, stating further that the relocation of U.S. Marines from Japan, once completed, would also benefit the island with increased Section 30 revenues and local spending.

While Birn acknowledged there are many deferred maintenance projects that need funding, he added that no facility can perform its purpose if there's not enough staff to run it.

Parity and additional funding

Bill 24 would appropriate $16 million for General Pay Plan employees, but a request for parity from the Judiciary of Guam would add on to that amount by a little more than $1 million.

Supreme Court of Guam Chief Justice Robert Torres stated that the judiciary possesses the authority to adjust the pay scale of its employees and implement adjustments subject to the availability of funds.

They are seeking about $1.05 million to adjust payments at the judiciary to fall in line with the updated General Pay Plan, in order to avoid losing employees to executive line agencies.

Stephen Hattori, executive director of the Public Defender Service Corp., also requested an appropriation to allow pay increases for his staff.

“Unfortunately, we're not really within the executive branch, so we were not part of the $16 million,” Hattori said.

Implementation costs for the Public Defender, including their attorneys, would be about $663,000, according to Hattori, who added later that a separate bill to adjust pay for criminal defense attorneys may not be necessary if the requested amendment is granted.