Agency is seeking input on Pacific national marine sanctuary proposal

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries will host four public comment meetings this month to discuss the proposed designation of a National Marine Sanctuary for Pacific Remote Islands, according to a news release issued by the agency.

It's an opportunity for the community to provide insight and perspectives on the scope of issues and impact to be considered for a proposed sanctuary, including boundaries, compatible uses, threats a new sanctuary would address and how best to promote marine science and education initiatives.

According to the release, the agency will benefit from the feedback in generating alternatives for the draft environmental impact statement as well as in the development of draft designation documents.

The proposed sanctuary includes marine areas within the existing Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, such as Baker, Howland, and Jarvis islands; Johnston, Wake, and Palmyra atolls; and Kingman Reef and the entirety of their exclusive economic zones in the surrounding waters.

The agency has confirmed Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands are not included in the proposed sanctuary.

Community members have until June 2 to submit comments online, by mail, in person or virtually during the public meetings, as public scoping is the initial phase of the designation process.

A one-hour informative open house will be held before each of the listed meetings, both in-person and online, including events in the Marianas.

• May 17, 6-8 p.m. at the Guam Museum in Hagåtña. Virtual participation is available.

• May 18, 6-8 p.m. at American Memorial Park, Garapan, Saipan. Virtual participation is also available for this event.

• May 19, 2-4 p.m. at the Office of the Mayor of Rota, Tatachog, Rota. This event will not offer virtual participation.

• May 20, 2-4 p.m. at the Tinian Public Library, San Jose Village, Tinian, Virtual participation is not available for this event.