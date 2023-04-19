Agency offers free cybersecurity training

Free cybersecurity training will be hosted next month by Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, along with the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.

Four training opportunities will be offered at no cost to eligible participants, GHS/OCD stated in a press release.

The first day of training will be Monday, May 8, running from 8 a.m. to noon, and the training will focus on "Essentials of Community Cybersecurity."

This half-day session will be geared toward personnel involved with critical infrastructure, emergency operations and incident response in public or private organizations, GHS/OCD said in the release. Those interested can register online.

The second training session will be held Monday, May 8, from 1 to 5 p.m., and Tuesday, May 9, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will focus on providing organizations and communities with strategies and processes to increase cyber resilience, GHS/OCD said.

Emergency management partners from the government of Guam and military, federal, private and nonprofit organizations are encouraged to attend, and may register using a separate online portal.

The third training session will be held Wednesday, May 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will include a presentation on "Understanding Targeted Cyberattacks." This training will also include responses to advanced, persistent threats, GHS/OCD said in the release.

This day is tailored for information security and cybersecurity personnel and managers, critical infrastructure representatives, emergency management partners from the government of Guam and military, federal, private and nonprofit organizations, according to the press release. Those interested in this training may register online as well.

The fourth training session will be held Thursday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will cover "Physical and Cybersecurity for Critical Infrastructure."

This day “encourages collaboration efforts among individuals and organizations responsible for both physical and cybersecurity toward development of integrated risk management strategies that lead to enhanced capabilities necessary to protect the nation’s critical infrastructure,” according to the release.

Critical infrastructure representatives, emergency management partners from the government of Guam and military, federal, private and nonprofit organizations are invited to participate. This training session, like the others, maintains a separate registration page.

For more information or for registration assistance, call GHS/OCD training and exercise program manager Patrick Leon Guerrero at 671-475-9600 or email pat.leonguerrero@ghs.guam.gov.