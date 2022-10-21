A man accused of hitting another man with a metal pipe had some of his charges dropped and entered into a deferred plea in the middle of his trial this week.

Taiky Usefich was charged in connection with hitting a man with a metal pipe and damaging the man's car in February, and refusing to leave a residence at which he was not welcome in August. He also was accused of violating a court order in two separate misdemeanor cases, court documents state.

Usefich's trial began Monday in the Superior Court of Guam, as he faced charges of aggravated assault, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, violation of a court order, resisting arrest and harassment.

However, after the prosecution was able to call only two witnesses, Usefich's defense attorney, Peter Santos, motioned to have some of the charges dismissed.

The witnesses include a woman who testified she couldn't recall anything from the metal pipe incident and a police officer who testified that Usefich resisted arrest and was subject to a stay-away order. The remaining witnesses, including alleged victims and four other police officers, did not appear to testify, Santos told The Guam Daily Post.

Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III subsequently decided to dismiss the aggravated assault, criminal mischief and criminal trespass charges and asked the attorneys to work on a resolution for the remaining charges, rather than having the jury decide.

Usefich then entered a deferred guilty plea to the charges of resisting arrest and violation of a court order.

The terms of the deferred plea included a suspended one-year sentence, two years of probation, a $1,000 fine, and 75 hours of community service. Usefich also was ordered to stay away from all victims.

Usefich remains in custody of the Department of Corrections on one of his misdemeanor cases.