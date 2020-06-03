A man has been arrested in connection with a viral video captured in Talofofo on Monday that showed a pickup driver repeatedly ramming his truck into a smaller sedan.

Joseph Gines Perez, 36, was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with two counts of aggravated assault with a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, two counts of family violence as a third-degree felony and three counts of possession of a firearm without a firearms ID card as a third-degree felony.

The Office of the Attorney General did not include the attempted murder, child abuse, burglary or drug possession charges initially reported by Guam police following his arrest.

Perez is being held on $5,000 cash bail.

According to court documents, a woman told police that a man known to her had crashed his car into her car while she and her 15-year-old daughter were in the vehicle.

The pair had argued earlier that day when the suspect allegedly crashed into her car at least four times, causing her to black out, court documents state. Authorities noted the mother and daughter did not have any physical injuries, but that the car was severely damaged, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted to officers that he used his truck to crash into the victim’s car. He told police that he “lost it” and only remembers that he was mad at the victim, adding that he didn’t know the teen was also inside the car, documents state.

Officers also found several firearms inside the suspect’s car that were reported stolen, documents state.

A photo had also circulated on social media that showed a GPD officer standing next to the suspect’s pickup truck with multiple firearms that had been placed on the ground.

The suspect told police he took six rifles and two colt revolvers from his father’s gun safe earlier this year for “safekeeping” because the safe was previously pried open, documents state. He allegedly told authorities that he did not tell his family that he took the firearms and admitted that he knew it was illegal to have them without a firearms ID.

According to prison records, Perez was arrested in 2003 on suspicion of burglary, criminal facilitation and guilt established by complicity and in 2011 for theft of property.