Nearly two months have passed since an off-duty officer with the Guam Police Department shot and killed Faler Fabian, 49, in Tamuning, and investigators with the Office of the Attorney General concluded that the officer, who remains unnamed, did nothing wrong.

“Based on the totality of the situation, it is our conclusion that the officer’s actions, in this case, were justified. As a result, we are declining filing any criminal charges,” chief prosecutor Basil O’Mallan said during a press conference held virtually on Friday. “One of the things that has to be taken into consideration, from beginning to end, this took 29 seconds. So, when the officer steps out of his car, this was in his face with seconds to response. … He was concerned about his safety and the safety of his 7-year-old daughter who was in the car with him. So, he had seconds to respond to what he viewed was a threat.”

The officer is not being identified due to possible threats of retaliation.

The Independent Investigation Team started moments after the shooting was reported on June 30 along Tun Jose Fejeran Street in Tamuning.

A.V. Camacho, acting chief of the investigation, said a total of 20 witnesses were interviewed, surveillance footage was reviewed, and the results of Fabian’s July 11 autopsy were used to help the investigators arrive at their conclusion.

Surveillance video showed the officer in his privately owned vehicle leaving a nearby parking lot prior to the shooting.

Investigators said he had his young daughter in the car with him, and his wife was in a separate car.

As the officer was leaving, a man was seen holding two machetes, charging at the officer’s car and motioning to hit the car, investigators said.

A second man was captured throwing an item at the car.

The officer stopped right before Route 1, or Marine Corps Drive, as he was blocked in by traffic. That’s when investigators said he was forced to exit his car, pull out his duty weapon from the back of his car and fired one shot, hitting Fabian in the lower abdomen.

When asked why the officer’s car was targeted, Attorney General Leevin Camacho said, “It was the wrong time. We’ve been able to confirm through a few witnesses that there was an altercation or argument that took place, and it spilled out into the street, and the officer happened to drive by in the middle of it.”

GPD’s internal affairs investigation is ongoing, and the officer has since returned to work.

This is the second deadly officer-involved shooting in the past nine months.

The attorney general said efforts are ongoing to ensure officers undergo enhanced law enforcement training on use of force and de-escalation.

"But, it’s hard in a situation like this where no one wins," the AG said. "The family has tragically lost a husband and a father. The officer is going to have to deal with this and you put yourself to taking someone else’s life and what that is going to do to you for the rest of your life."

You’re never the same, and to have this happen in the presence of your 7-year-old is another factor that goes into it. It’s not as though these officers have shot someone and they just go about their business as if nothing has happened,” the AG said.

“It’s also clear that there is a lot of work that our office needs to do, that our law enforcement officers as a whole need to do to bridge this gap because I think that is where a lot of the tension was early on. We are going to look at it and approach it case-by-case, but we also need to recognize that systemically, there’s a lot of change that we need to be looking at making and try to do better at our jobs every day. We are looking at having more training, but we need buy-in from the community on both sides.”