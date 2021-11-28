Ago Pius denies sexually assaulting woman at Tumon beach

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Ypao Beach Park last month denied the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Ago Pius, 36, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Wednesday.

He was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

Pius waived his right to a speedy trial.

According to court documents, a 21-year-old woman found unconscious at the park alleged she was sexually assaulted.

Pius was spotted sitting at one of the pavilions with his fingers in the woman's mouth. Another man, identified in documents as a friend of Pius, said the defendant was worried that the woman would choke on her tongue after passing out.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she allegedly told police that the suspect had been drinking and sexually assaulted her at the park. She told officers that she was in shock during the alleged sexual assault and couldn't move, adding that her body went numb before she blacked out, documents state.

Pius told officers they had gone swimming, and later admitted that they had sex, documents state.