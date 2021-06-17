The Guam Department of Agriculture currently has two animal control officers and is recruiting another two but would need five more to address Guam's animal control needs, including the island's stray dog population, at a cost of about $43,000 for each officer.

Similarly, the department would need an additional seven conservation officers to raise its total up to around 14, which the department considers a workable number to cover shifts, although the ideal is 20 officers altogether.

The additional officer positions – five for animal control and seven for conservation recruits – are unfunded under the Department of Agriculture's fiscal year 2022 budget request. The department would need about $580,000 to fund those positions, according to information provided by Director Chelsea Muna-Brecht during a budget hearing Wednesday.

The department's overall fiscal 2022 budget request is just about even with the current year's appropriation.

The department utilizes significant federal support – a little less than half of its total funding comes from federal sources – which covers 45 fully funded personnel and five employees who are funded at 40%, according to Muna-Brecht.

But the General Fund is used to pay salaries of conservation officers.

Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje questioned whether the local agriculture department received fines and penalties collected by the court from individuals charged with conservation law violations.

Muna-Brecht said her department has not received any funding from the court as their officers have not been issuing citations. They do receive funding if an asset has been seized. Funding from the asset forfeiture mitigation is usually around $500, she said.

Moreover, Muna-Brecht said there are no citations issued in most cases that would accrue with the court, and most cases are not adjudicated, so there are no subsequent fines or penalties.

"Which is where our losses come from," the director said. "Our officers can arrest people, and in most – I really want to say in all of the cases – there's nothing that's been adjudicated, so there's been no fines attached either. So really the only funding comes from the mitigation of the asset forfeiture, which is typically the vehicle."

Muna-Brecht said she has discussed the issue with her team and that it needs to be addressed because it becomes a "revolving door" for people committing offenses.

Sen. Joanne Brown said it is a long-standing concern that conservation law offenses are not addressed in court.

"So ultimately really, there's no enforcement going through the judicial process to ensure that hopefully the offenders don't continue to do what they're doing. Right now, 'Get arrested and next week I'll be out again.' What are you going to do about it?" Brown said.

The Judiciary of Guam has not yet appeared before lawmakers for its budget proposal, and Brown said the Legislature doesn't want to influence the Judiciary, "But if they're not executing their responsibilities with regard to these cases, or they're not being prosecuted by the attorney general's office ... I think those are the kinds of questions we should ask."

Brown added: "Of course, human and bodily harm are important, but also the damage to our resources are important."