Agriculture department issues special permit to harvest specific fish at two preserves

The Department of Agriculture has issued a special permit specifically to use hook and line or talåya, traditional cast nets, at Åchang Bay Marine Preserve and Piti Bomb Holes Marine Preserve.

The special permit is specific to the harvest of juvenile rabbit fish, mañahak; juvenile goatfish, ti’ao; juevenile jacks, i’e, and scad mackerel, atulai, at these two preserves for the purpose of food security during this public health emergency declaration as well as for cultural educational purposes to ensure this traditional fishing practice continues for future generations.

“No other fish, seaweed, shellfish or other marine life may be taken,” agency officials stated in a press release.

The special permit is for December only.

Agriculture officials also noted that Tumon is open daily for hook and line and talåya fishing from the shore.

The special permit does have certain conditions specified in the press release:

• Social distancing measures must be followed. The purpose of focusing on the use of talåya and hook and line is to protect our community by limiting fishing to a single-person activity. Please keep a distance of six feet or more between yourself and anyone else.

• Only the use of talåya nets (cast nets) or hook and line for the harvest of ti’ao and i’e is allowed from shore for a period from Dec. 1- Dec. 31.

• I’e and ti’ao harvested shall not be longer than 4 inches.

• While fishing for ti’ao and i’e under this permit, entry into the water is allowed only to retrieve the talåya after casting the net.

• The harvest of any marine species other than ti’ao, i’e and atulai in the preserve is prohibited. Immediate removal and release of nontarget species from the net is required.

• The use of talåya or hook and line for ti’ao, and i’e is limited to the hours of 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hook and line from boat for atulai has no time limit.

• Net dimension of talåya nets (cast nets): small enough to prevent gilling of fish. The use of gill nets and other nets are prohibited.

• The Piti and Merizo mayors’ offices will educate the public about these traditional fishing practices.

• Department of Agriculture conservation officers will fully enforce all laws and regulations in the preserves.

• Fishermen may view the permit at the Piti and Merizo mayors’ offices or at the Department of Agriculture, Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources.