Agriculture hires veterinarian for spay/neuter procedures

A veterinarian who is skilled and experienced with high quality and high volume spay and neuter procedures has been hired and will begin working for the local government in January, Guam Department of Agriculture Director Chelsa Muna-Brecht announced Tuesday.

"We also hired two animal control officers who onboarded Monday. And they are beginning to undergo training that we're setting up with the courts and also with (Guam Animals In Need) to do the, I think it's the Humane Society, training," Muna-Brecht added.

Meanwhile, the department's animal control supervisor position remains vacant. The director said no one has applied for the job, so they are working with village mayors to possibly identify someone who can fill the role.

These updates are part of efforts to address Guam's stray dog and animal control issues, and were announced during Tuesday's meeting of the Island Beautification Task Force.

The island's stray animal population has been a longstanding concern for residents. GAIN and other animal advocates argue that spaying and neutering most of the island's strays is the only proven means to solve the problem and control the stray population.

For fiscal 2022, the Guam Legislature appropriated $450,000 to the Department of Agriculture to tackle the stray population issue. Initiatives for the funding include building new kennels for GAIN and setting up an affordable spay/neuter clinic.

On Tuesday, Muna-Brecht said they have spoken to the Office of the Attorney General and General Services Agency on how to efficiently transmit appropriations to GAIN for the spay/neuter project and to build new kennels.

The OAG advised them to convert an existing contract into a memorandum of agreement, citing that it should have been an MOA when it was done some decades ago, according to Muna-Brecht.

"We've already drafted the MOA and are now routing it for review," the director concluded.